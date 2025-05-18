4,189 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5,245.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,506.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 679.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.1%

AL stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

View Our Latest Report on AL

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.