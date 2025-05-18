48,335 Shares in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 737,298 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $3.61 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $246.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

