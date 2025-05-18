726,798 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 726,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.62% of The Baldwin Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,437,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at $366,092.02. This represents a 58.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,458. 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

