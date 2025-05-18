887 Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 227,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after buying an additional 145,324 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 449,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $395.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $426.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.34.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.71. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

