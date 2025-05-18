ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Trading 5.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.72. 15,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 103,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

(Get Free Report)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.