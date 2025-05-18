Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $6.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.07. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 86,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $656,011.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,296,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,639,850.95. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 1,068,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $7,232,370.69. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,867,303.81. This represents a 7.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,213,506 shares of company stock valued at $24,985,345 and sold 652,079 shares valued at $3,947,397. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

