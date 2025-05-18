Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,392 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Albany International worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 3,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,363,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,654 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN opened at $69.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $95.47.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

