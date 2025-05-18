Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.68 and last traded at $58.46. 286,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,771,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

