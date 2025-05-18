Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.4% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after buying an additional 984,570 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 298,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,653,000 after buying an additional 114,043 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,821,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 116,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,156,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,843,714,000 after buying an additional 257,072 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $205.59 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

