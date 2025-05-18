Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 136,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,764,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

AMTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amentum by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

