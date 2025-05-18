Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 104,333 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,333 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

