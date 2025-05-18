Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 37,544 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

NASDAQ PRN opened at $149.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.41. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $118.25 and a 1 year high of $180.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

