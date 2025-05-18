Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 79,522 Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) by 308.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,522 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAI opened at $156.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12 month low of $114.17 and a 12 month high of $159.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average is $145.78.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

