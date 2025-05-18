Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,904 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $13,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Income Focus ETF alerts:

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA INCM opened at $26.60 on Friday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.