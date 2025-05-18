Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 621 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Flowserve by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

