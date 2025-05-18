Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578,186 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bwcp LP raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,295,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 271,708 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2,352.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 233,186 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 277,795 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,718,000 after purchasing an additional 281,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Zeta Global stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

