Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,483 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $15,400,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $9,832,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 157,544 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Gentherm by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,990,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,488,000 after purchasing an additional 135,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $56.68.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William T. Presley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $74,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,411.01. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

