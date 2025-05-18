Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $14.65 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 792,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,521 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,455,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,918,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Delek US by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 903,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 45,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.74. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

