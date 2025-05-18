Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $14.99 Million Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 26,699 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,201,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,116,000 after buying an additional 633,054 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.5%

LXP stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 1.02.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $87.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

