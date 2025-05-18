Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $15.33 Million Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,737 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,296,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after acquiring an additional 241,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,627,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,209,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after acquiring an additional 352,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $961,345.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,199.02. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $430,482.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,432.64. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,820 shares of company stock worth $3,296,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.