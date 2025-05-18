Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.0%

WHR stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.