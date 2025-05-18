Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,515 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.93.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.16 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

