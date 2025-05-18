Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $14,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.2%

MTDR opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.47. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Paul W. Harvey bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,018.40. This trade represents a 2.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,760.28. This represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,200 shares of company stock worth $1,701,872. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

