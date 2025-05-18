Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in PBF Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.2%

PBF stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.76. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $51.47.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.09%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,774,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,390,971.12. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 331,000 shares of company stock worth $6,075,180. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

