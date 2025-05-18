Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $13,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after buying an additional 3,400,811 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

