Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FBK opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.93. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens cut their price target on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,931,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,303,606.91. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,146.22. The trade was a 13.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

