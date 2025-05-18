Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 14,661 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Waters by 34.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Waters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. KeyCorp raised Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.19.

WAT opened at $359.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.71 and a 200 day moving average of $371.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

