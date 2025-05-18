Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 15,823 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,823 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $65,568,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,142,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 103,339 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,076,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 600,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 57,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NTB stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTB

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.