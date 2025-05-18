Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,240 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 4,580.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Itron by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Itron news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $29,449.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,233.20. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $559,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,482.40. The trade was a 84.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,187 shares of company stock valued at $945,620 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $114.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.97.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

