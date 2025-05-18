Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 568,030 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,030 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

