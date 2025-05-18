Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 86,979 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,979 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $622,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,016.60. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $312.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGS shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natural Gas Services Group

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.