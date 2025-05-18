Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes Position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 474,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.44% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,764,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,740,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF alerts:

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Increases Dividend

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.