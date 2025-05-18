Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,312,224 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,181,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,128,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,094,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,955 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of SUM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

