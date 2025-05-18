Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s (AOMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

AOMR has been the topic of several other reports. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

AOMR opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $236.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 423,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 341,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 248,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 53,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,990 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

