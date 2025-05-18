Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading 5.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $17.32. 374,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,227,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,862.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 882,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

