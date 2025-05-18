AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 17,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,687,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,002,082.64. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $151,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,798.42. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,095 shares of company stock worth $4,565,770. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:ATR opened at $157.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

