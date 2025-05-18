Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.90% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $29,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ATMU. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

ATMU stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

