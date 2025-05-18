AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 422.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,662,000 after purchasing an additional 426,882 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,831,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,136,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in AutoNation by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $198.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

