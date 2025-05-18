B. Riley Cuts Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $181.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $183.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2027 earnings at $10.05 EPS.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 3.4%
Shares of AMR opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.72. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $334.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.66.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $531.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
