B. Riley Cuts Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $181.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $183.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2027 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of AMR opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.72. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $334.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.66.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $531.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

