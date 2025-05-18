Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,124 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,222. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 862,168 shares of company stock worth $28,368,681. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.