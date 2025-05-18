Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 460.8% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 458,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.56 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.