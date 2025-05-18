Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $70.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.