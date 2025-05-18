Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 434,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Down 1.4%

GGN opened at $4.17 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

