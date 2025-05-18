Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,942 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 579.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lantheus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $81.24 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.20.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

