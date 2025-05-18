Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 807.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

