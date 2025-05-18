Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $229,000 Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JJSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
J&J Snack Foods Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.30. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.49.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
J&J Snack Foods Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.
