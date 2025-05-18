Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $229,000 Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JJSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.30. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.49.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.