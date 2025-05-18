Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,835 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $42,193,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,217,000 after buying an additional 3,909,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $39,628,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Haleon by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after buying an additional 1,172,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

