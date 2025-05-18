Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.30%.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,180.40. The trade was a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

