Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $203,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.63. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

