Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $47.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

